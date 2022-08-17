Malone (shoulder) underwent surgery Tuesday to repair damage to his labral tissue, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Malone has dealt with right shoulder issues over the last few months and was ultimately placed on the 7-day injured list in mid-June after experiencing soreness. The right-hander's season is over, and his absence could end up stretching into the 2023 season. Malone has tossed just 27 innings in the minors since being drafted in the first round in 2019.
