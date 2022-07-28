Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Thursday that Malone's placement on Single-A Bradenton's 7-day injured list June 17 was due to shoulder soreness, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The 2022 season is shaping up to be a lost one for Malone, who was held back at extended spring training for the start of the minor-league campaign after an offseason illness set him back in his throwing progression. He was finally cleared to debut for Bradenton on June 12, only to land on the shelf following his start that day. Malone will continue to conduct his rehab program at the Pirates' spring facility in Florida and is without a clear timeline for a return.