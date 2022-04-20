Malone has yet to make his 2022 debut while he continues to build up at the Pirates' extended spring training facility in Bradenton, Fla. after an undisclosed illness set him back in his throwing program earlier in camp, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Once the Pirates are satisfied with where Malone is at his throwing program, he'll likely be assigned to Low-A Bradenton for his season debut. Between stops in Bradenton and the rookie-level Florida Complex League last season, Malone covered only 14 innings while he missed time with a blister and a lat injury.