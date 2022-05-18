Malone (illness) has been facing live hitters recently, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Malone suffered a setback during spring training due to an undisclosed illness, but he's been progressing in his recovery while building up at the Pirates' extended spring training facility. The right-hander is expected to face more advanced competition soon.
More News
-
Pirates' Brennan Malone: Building up at extended spring camp•
-
Pirates' Brennan Malone: Assigned to FCL•
-
Pirates' Brennan Malone: Throwing side sessions•
-
Pirates' Brennan Malone: Managing lat injury•
-
Pirates' Brennan Malone: Reassigned to GCL Pirates•
-
Pirates' Brennan Malone: Moves past blister•