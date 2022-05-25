Malone has made a full recovery from the illness that set him back in spring training, but he's now working through a throwing progression as he looks to overcome a recent bout of right shoulder soreness, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Malone resumed throwing live batting practice sessions a week ago and could be ready to pitch in a simulated game at the Pirates' spring training facility within the next few days. Once he's deemed ready to make his 2022 affiliated ball debut, Malone will likely slot into the Single-A Bradenton rotation.