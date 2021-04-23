Reynolds went 2-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and an RBI on Thursday against the Tigers.

Reynolds reached base in all four of his plate appearances and continued his strong start to the campaign. He's now tallied three multi-hit games in his last five starts and is hitting .313/.418/.463 across 79 plate appearances. Reynolds should maintain a spot in the heart of the Pirates' order, giving him the opportunity to accrue solid counting stats -- even in a subpar lineup.