Reynolds (back) is starting in left field and batting second in Thursday's opener in Miami.
Reynolds missed the final three Grapefruit League games with a back issue, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go Opening Day. The 29-year-old slugged four home runs in 15 games this spring.
