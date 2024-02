Anderson signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Saturday and received an invitation to big-league spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Anderson logged a 5.42 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 86.1 innings between the Rays and Rockies last season. The 36-year-old right-hander hasn't turned in a season with an ERA below 5.00 since 2019 (4.21), making him an unreliable fantasy option even if he were to make the Pirates' roster out of spring training.