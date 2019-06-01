Archer (2-5) allowed four runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks across seven innings to earn a victory against the Brewers on Friday.

While he did give up at least four runs for the fifth straight start, Archer pitched seven frames for the first time since April 13. His seven strikeouts were also his most since the same outing (April 13), and this performance snapped a five-game losing streak. But despite this encouragement, Archer has been disappointing, posting a 2-5 record, 5.66 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with 47 strikeouts in 47.2 innings this season. His next start will be against the Braves on Thursday.