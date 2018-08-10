Bell went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Giants.

He went back-to-back with Elias Diaz against lefty Andrew Suarez in the second inning. It was Bell's first home run against a left-handed pitcher this season and just the ninth of his career from the right side of the plate. Bell returned to action Wednesday after spending time on the DL with an oblique strain.