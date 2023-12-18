Perez signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Pirates on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Perez accepted a qualifying offer from the Rangers last offseason following his surprising 2022 campaign, but he struggled to repeat his performance in 2023, collecting a 4.45 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 93:49 K:BB over 141.2 frames. He also posted one of the lower ground ball rates of his career at 45.5 percent. Perez will turn 33 in April and a rebound in Pittsburgh in 2024 seems unlikely.