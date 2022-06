Chavis went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's 8-7 victory against the Cubs.

Chavis quietly went 0-for-3 over his first three plate appearances, but he came up big late in the game. The 26-year-old crushed a solo homer off David Robertson in the eighth inning to tie the score 7-7, and he followed with a walk-off single in the 10th. This was a nice turnaround performance for Chavis, who came into the contest hitting only .175 (11-for-63) in June.