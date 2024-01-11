Keller signed a one-year, $5.4425 million contract with the Pirates on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Keller got off to a hot start last season, but he posted a 5.59 ERA in 77.1 innings after the All-Star break. Despite his late struggles, Keller remains a viable fantasy option after racking up 210 strikeouts in 194.1 frames and 13 wins in 2023.
More News
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Gets early shutdown•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Punches out six in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Wins despite yielding seven runs•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Hurls eight shutout innings•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Crushed in Atlanta•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Continues hot stretch on mound•