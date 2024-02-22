Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Thursday that Keller will serve as the club's Opening Day starter March 28 in Miami, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Shelton's announcement was seemingly a foregone conclusion after Keller signed a five-year, $77 million contract extension -- the largest for a pitcher in franchise history -- just hours earlier. Though Keller is the Pirates' No. 1 starter, he likely profiles as more of a depth arm for most fantasy pitching staffs after he went 13-9 with a 4.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 210:55 K:BB in 194.1 innings over his 32 starts a season ago.