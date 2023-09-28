Keller will not start Sunday's season finale against the Marlins, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Keller would have been on normal rest for the matchup in Miami, but he's already thrown a career-high 194.1 innings this season and the Pirates will go ahead and shut him down a bit early. The 27-year-old right-hander showed promising flashes at times in 2023 while delivering an overall 13-9 record, 4.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 210:55 K:BB across those 194.1 frames.