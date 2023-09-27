Keller did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Phillies, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

September has been an inconsistent and bumpy ride for Keller so far. In five starts, he has two outings allowing seven or more runs and three allowing two runs or fewer. Overall this month, the 27-year-old pitcher sports a 5.28 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB over 30.2 innings. Keller is currently scheduled to start the last Pirates game of the season in Miami.