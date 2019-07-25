Pirates' Starling Marte: Posts four hits in loss
Marte went 4-for-5 with three doubles, three RBI and two runs in a 14-8 loss against the Cardinals on Wednesday.
The Pirates have been playing so poorly that it's hard to notice, but Marte has been blistering hot since the All-Star break, going 17-for-49 (.347) with 11 extra-base hits in 12 games. All the sudden, Marte has some really solid numbers. He's batting .288 with a .504 slugging percentage, 17 home runs, 59 RBI, 66 runs and 13 steals in 379 at-bats this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start