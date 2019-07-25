Pirates' Starling Marte: Posts four hits in loss

Marte went 4-for-5 with three doubles, three RBI and two runs in a 14-8 loss against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

The Pirates have been playing so poorly that it's hard to notice, but Marte has been blistering hot since the All-Star break, going 17-for-49 (.347) with 11 extra-base hits in 12 games. All the sudden, Marte has some really solid numbers. He's batting .288 with a .504 slugging percentage, 17 home runs, 59 RBI, 66 runs and 13 steals in 379 at-bats this season.