Heaney exercised his $13 million player option for 2024 on Saturday.

Heaney was 2.2 innings away from reaching an incentive that would've increased his option to $20 million, but the 32-year-old southpaw will stick with the World Series champs nonetheless. Heaney posted a 4.15 ERA and 1.38 WHIP during his first year in Texas and figures to remain in the back end of the Rangers' rotation next season.