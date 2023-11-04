Heaney exercised his $13 million player option for 2024 on Saturday.
Heaney was 2.2 innings away from reaching an incentive that would've increased his option to $20 million, but the 32-year-old southpaw will stick with the World Series champs nonetheless. Heaney posted a 4.15 ERA and 1.38 WHIP during his first year in Texas and figures to remain in the back end of the Rangers' rotation next season.
More News
-
Rangers' Andrew Heaney: Gets nod for Game 4 of World Series•
-
Rangers' Andrew Heaney: Starting Game 4 of ALCS•
-
Rangers' Andrew Heaney: Will start Game 1 of ALDS•
-
Rangers' Andrew Heaney: Sharp in spot start•
-
Rangers' Andrew Heaney: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Rangers' Andrew Heaney: Works in relief Monday•