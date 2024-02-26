Heaney allowed one hit and one walk while striking out five over two scoreless innings in Sunday's spring start against the Giants.

Heaney's Cactus League debut got off to a rocky start, as the left-hander walked the first batter on four pitches then hit a batter. He settled in after that, striking out two before inducing a groundout to avoid any damage. Heaney is expected to slot in at third in the rotation.