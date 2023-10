Heaney will start Game 4 of the World Series against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Heaney should be relatively fresh heading into Tuesday's matchup after last taking the mound in Game 2 on Saturday. He recorded two outs and surrendered one hit on six pitches. However, his last postseason start resulted in a disaster, as he gave up three runs on four hits and one walk in 0.2 innings during Game 4 of the ALCS versus Houston.