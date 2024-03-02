Heaney allowed one hit and struck out five over three innings in an intrasquad game Friday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Heaney upped his pitch count to 44 pitches (30 strikes) in what amounted to his second significant appearance this spring. He made a Cactus League start last Sunday, which got off to a rocky beginning with a four-pitch walk and a hit batter.
