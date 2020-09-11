Lyles will follow opener Luis Garcia in Friday's game against the Athletics, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Lyles was originally expected to start the series opener, but now the right-hander will serve as the primary pitcher after Garcia opens the tilt. The Rangers utilized the same strategy on Sept. 1, with the tandem combining to allow three runs over six innings in a win over Houston.
More News
-
Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Yields two homers in loss•
-
Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Hurls five frames following opener•
-
Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Will follow opener Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Thursday's start postponed•
-
Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Tipping pitches?•
-
Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Shelled by Seattle on Saturday•