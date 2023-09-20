Manager Bruce Bochy said it's "fair to say" Perez (10-4) may have worked his way back into the Rangers' starting rotation after the lefty allowed three hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 4.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Red Sox, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.comreports.

Wednesday's starter Jon Gray was unable to make it through three frames, but Perez pitched excellent in long relief and could make a start or two for Texas down the stretch with Max Scherzer (shoulder) sidelined. Perez initially struggled after being moved to the bullpen in early August, but he's surrendered just two earned runs with a 0.96 WHIP across his past 18.2 innings.