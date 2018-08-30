Rangers' Martin Perez: Shifted to bullpen
Manager Jeff Bannister said Perez will work out of the bullpen moving forward, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The Rangers decided Perez simply isn't cutting it as a starter, as the southpaw has allowed four or more runs in three straight outings and owns an unsightly 6.95 ERA through 13 starts this season. His replacement in the rotation has yet to be announce, but Perez is expected to pitch in relief for the rest of the season, according to T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. On top of his shift to the bullpen, the Rangers informed Perez that they wouldn't be picking up his team option for 2019 if the season ended today, per Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas, though his performance in September could change their mind.
More News
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Team considers game opener•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Takes sixth loss•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Coughs up six runs in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Rocked for seven runs vs. Yankees•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Collects quality outing vs. Mariners•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Start pushed back•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....