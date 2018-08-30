Manager Jeff Bannister said Perez will work out of the bullpen moving forward, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Rangers decided Perez simply isn't cutting it as a starter, as the southpaw has allowed four or more runs in three straight outings and owns an unsightly 6.95 ERA through 13 starts this season. His replacement in the rotation has yet to be announce, but Perez is expected to pitch in relief for the rest of the season, according to T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. On top of his shift to the bullpen, the Rangers informed Perez that they wouldn't be picking up his team option for 2019 if the season ended today, per Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas, though his performance in September could change their mind.