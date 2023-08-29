Perez (9-4) earned the win Monday against the Mets. He struck out a pair in two scoreless innings.

Perez had struggled mightily in his prior two appearances, allowing six runs on nine hits over 6.1 innings. He was sharp Monday, however, delivering two scoreless innings in relief of Jon Gray to earn his ninth win. Since moving to the bullpen earlier this month, Perez sports a 4.76 ERA across 11.1 innings. Overall, his ERA sits at 4.96 with a 1.49 WHIP and 75:44 K:BB across 119.2 innings this season. The 32-year-old southpaw should continue to work in a swing role for the Rangers down the stretch.