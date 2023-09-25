Perez was credited with his second hold of the season in Sunday's 9-8 win over the Mariners after striking out a batter and allowing two earned runs on one hit and two walks over 1.2 innings out of the bullpen.

After Perez delivered a 4.2-inning scoreless relief appearance back on Wednesday, manager Bruce Bochy told Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com that the veteran southpaw might be a candidate to fill the vacant No. 5 spot in the rotation. The open spot in the rotation comes up Tuesday against the Angels, but after throwing 40 pitches in relief Sunday, Perez no longer looks like a realistic option to start for Texas. The Rangers could end up treating Tuesday's contest as more of a bullpen day, with the likes of Andrew Heaney, Jake Latz and Cody Bradford presumably available to cover multiple innings, if needed.