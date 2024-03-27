Scherzer (back) was spotted playing catch Wednesday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Scherzer is in the initial stages of his throwing program as he makes his way back from his December surgery to address a herniated disc in his back. Manager Bruce Bochy said earlier this month that the organization is hopeful Scherzer will be ready to make his season debut at some point in June, though a clear target date for the right-hander's return probably won't come into focus until he reaches the point in his rehab where he's facing hitters.