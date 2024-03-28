Scherzer (back) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It would appear to be the first time Scherzer has thrown off the mound since he underwent surgery in December to address a herniated disc in his back. Scherzer said that his pitching arm feels good and he estimated that he's in what would be the early February portion of his throwing program if he had been coming into a normal spring training rather than rehabbing from surgery. Rangers general manager Chris Young said Wednesday that there are no plans at this point to shift Scherzer to the 60-day injured list, per Buster Olney of ESPN, suggesting the veteran right-hander could be ready to rejoin the rotation before the end of May.