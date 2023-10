Garver (ribs) is batting fifth and will serve as Texas' designated hitter against Arizona in Game 1 of the World Series.

Garver had to make an early exit from Game 7 of the ALCS after taking a fastball to the ribs, but he managed to escape without any serious injuries and will now return to the lineup to begin the Fall Classic. Garver has been a key piece to the Rangers' offensive success throughout the postseason, slashing .294/.368/.529 with two homers and 11 RBI.