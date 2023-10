Garver will again serve as the Rangers' designated hitter and bat third Tuesday in Game 3 of the ALDS versus the Orioles.

Garver hit a grand slam and tallied five total RBI in Game 2 as the Rangers earned an 11-8 victory to go up 2-0 in the best-of-five series. They'll look to finish off a three-game sweep of the O's on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. Robbie Grossman is riding the pine.