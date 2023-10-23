Garver went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run, tallying two runs and two RBI in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Astros in Game 6 of the ALCS.

Garver had a key home run in the second inning that tied the game. He later added an RBI double in the eighth. The designated hitter had been struggling to get things going at the plate against Houston in this series, going 2-for-17 in his last five games, but perhaps Sunday's effort is a signal he is starting to turn things around at the plate. Garver is slashing .290/.353/.548 with two home runs, six runs and 10 RBI across 31 at-bats this postseason.