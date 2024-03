Manager Bruce Bochy announced Tuesday that Eovaldi will start the Rangers' March 28 season opener versus the Cubs in Arlington.

Eovaldi will be opposed by left-hander Justin Steele. Even before Bochy confirmed Eovaldi as the Opening Day starter, the 33-year-old right-hander looked like the clear choice for the defending World Series champs after going 5-0 in six postseason outings, collecting a 2.95 ERA and 41:10 K:BB over 36.2 innings along the way.