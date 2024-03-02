Eovaldi allowed one run on two hits and struck out five over three innings in Thursday's spring start against the Brewers.

Despite the blemish of giving up a run, Eovaldi was pleased with his second Cactus League start, per Stefan Stevenson of SI.com. "My fastball command was a lot better this time around, Eovaldi said. "I'm making the mechanical adjustments that I needed to after the [first] outing where I can just repeat my delivery a little bit better." The right-hander, projected as the team's Opening Day starter, threw all four pitches of his repertoire. Eovaldi felt so good that he threw another 12 pitches in the bullpen, upping his total pitch count for the day to 50.