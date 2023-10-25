Eovaldi will start Game 1 of the World Series on Friday versus the Diamondbacks, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

He'll be facing off against Zac Gallen, who was announced as Arizona's Game 1 starter Wednesday afternoon. Eovaldi has been tremendous so far this postseason, boasting a 4-0 record, 2.42 ERA and 28:4 K:BB through four starts covering 26 innings. He's worked at least six innings each time out.