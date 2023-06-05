The Rangers activated Howard (lat) from the 60-day injured list Monday.
Howard has been sidelined all season with a right lat strain but has been cleared to return following a two-appearance minor-league rehab assignment in which he struck out seven and walked one over 3.2 hitless innings. Though he's worked primarily as a starter for the Rangers since being acquired from the Phillies in July 2021, his usage in the minors prior to being activated suggests Texas plans on deploying him as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen now that he's healthy again.
