The Rangers activated Howard (lat) from the 60-day injured list Monday.

Howard has been sidelined all season with a right lat strain but has been cleared to return following a two-appearance minor-league rehab assignment in which he struck out seven and walked one over 3.2 hitless innings. Though he's worked primarily as a starter for the Rangers since being acquired from the Phillies in July 2021, his usage in the minors prior to being activated suggests Texas plans on deploying him as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen now that he's healthy again.

