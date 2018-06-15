Gallardo will take the mound Sunday against the Rockies.

Gallardo will make his first major-league start since being designated for assignment by the Reds on April 10 after three outings with the club. The veteran was scooped up by Texas just a few days later, and has logged a 3.81 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with a 40:14 K:BB for Triple-A Round Rock across 49.2 innings in the past two months.

