Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Will start Sunday
Gallardo will take the mound Sunday against the Rockies.
Gallardo will make his first major-league start since being designated for assignment by the Reds on April 10 after three outings with the club. The veteran was scooped up by Texas just a few days later, and has logged a 3.81 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with a 40:14 K:BB for Triple-A Round Rock across 49.2 innings in the past two months.
More News
-
Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Mentioned as fill-in for Fister•
-
Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Heads to Rangers on MiLB deal•
-
Yovani Gallardo: Cut loose Thursday•
-
Reds' Yovani Gallardo: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Reds' Yovani Gallardo: Knocked around in Reds debut•
-
Reds' Yovani Gallardo: Inks one-year deal with Reds•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...