Rays' Austin Meadows: To be recalled Thursday
Meadows will be called up from Triple-A Durham on Thursday.
Meadows remained at the Triple-A level over the first couple weeks of this month, helping power the Bulls to the International League title. Since coming over to Tampa Bay's organization in late July, Meadows has slashed .302/.359/.636 with 10 home runs and 25 RBI in 36 games. He did play in 49 games for the Pirates earlier this year, hitting .292 with a .795 OPS during his first taste of the big leagues. With Tammy Pham, Kevin Kiermaier and Mallex Smith patrolling the Rays' outfield, it's unlikely Meadows will see regular playing time, but look for the 23-year-old to receive some opportunities down the stretch as the club attempts to chase down the second wild-card spot.
