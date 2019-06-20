Rays' Blake Snell: Falls flat versus Yankees

Snell (4-6) took the loss Wednesday against the Yankees by surrendering six runs on two hits while recording only one out. He had four walks and zero strikeouts.

Snell gave up a three-run home run to Gary Sanchez and then exited the game after issuing three walks to load the bases, all of which came around to score. The 26-year-old has eight walks and 10 runs allowed (nine earned) in his last two starts and will look to turn things around Tuesday at Minnesota.