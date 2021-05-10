Springs (3-1) earned the win over the Athletics on Sunday, firing a perfect fifth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.

The left-hander got through his frame by impressively firing 11 of his 15 pitches for strikes and then became the pitcher of record when the Rays snapped 3-3 tie with a Mike Brosseau solo home run in the top of the sixth and held onto the one-run lead that afforded them. Springs has posted five scoreless efforts in the last six appearances, securing two wins and two holds during that span and lowering his ERA and WHIP to 2.30 and 0.83 in the process.