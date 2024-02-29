Rays manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that Lowe has been shut down from baseball activities for the next six days due to left hip inflammation, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While Lowe could be cleared to resume activities next week once the shutdown period ends, Topkin suggests that the outfielder won't immediately be rushed back into games and may not re-enter the Grapefruit League lineup for the next 10-to-15 days. So long as Lowe is playing again by mid-March, his availability for Opening Day shouldn't be in much peril, but any setback along the way would put the 26-year-old at risk of a stint on the injured list.