Kiermaier revealed that the season-ending surgery he underwent Aug. 3 went well, and he expects to return pain-free for the start of the 2023 campaign, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

According to Topkin, Kiermaier is expected to need seven months to complete his rehab and recovery from surgery to address an impingement and a torn labrum in his left hip, so he should have few restrictions, if any, for the beginning of spring training in late February. Perhaps the bigger question than whether Kiermaier will be 100 percent for the start of the season is if he'll be taking part in workouts with the Rays or another organization. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Rays intend to decline the $13 million 2023 team option for Kiermaier's contract and instead buy out the veteran outfielder for $2.5 million. The move doesn't preclude the Rays from bringing Kiermaier back at a more affordable rate.