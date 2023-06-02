The Rays acquired Stephenson from the Pirates on Friday in exchange for minor-league infielder Alika Williams, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Stephenson has a 5.14 ERA for the Pirates this season and a 5.38 ERA over 76 relief appearances since the beginning of 2022. However, the first-round pick does have pretty good stuff and can miss bats, particularly with his slider. It's the kind of profile the Rays usually get the most out of, although he'll surely work in low-leverage situations initially.