Rays' Steve Cishek: Likely to join new club Saturday
Cishek is unlikely to be available for Friday's game against the Yankees after being dealt to the Rays on Friday morning, but should be active out of the bullpen Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cishek was sent to Tampa Bay in exchange for right-hander Erasmo Ramirez prior to Friday's contest. He will likely settle into a top relief role as a setup man for Alex Colome, while bolstering the bullpen with a previous history of closing games for Miami and Seattle.
