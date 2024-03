Manager Kevin Cash said Friday that Chang was diagnosed with a severe oblique strain and is expected to be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 28-year-old signed with Tampa Bay as a non-roster invitee in February but suffered the oblique injury early in camp. Chang was a longshot to make the Rays' Opening Day roster and will likely report to Triple-A Durham once healthy.