Chang is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

Chang will sit for the second straight game in favor of Pablo Reyes, who drew a pair of walks in his start at shortstop in Sunday's 13-1 loss to the Blue Jays. It's unclear if Reyes has moved ahead of Chang on the depth chart, but neither player will be in store for a long-term stay in the starting lineup. The Red Sox are expected to get Trevor Story (elbow) back from the 60-day injured list Thursday, at which time he's expected to take over as the team's everyday shortstop.