Chang was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Chang had been getting regular playing time at shortstop over the last handful of weeks, but he'll lose his place on both the 26-man roster and 40-man roster as Trevor Story (elbow) prepares to make his season debut Tuesday night against the Royals. Chang, 27, was sporting an overall .162/.200/.352 batting line through 112 plate appearances this season with Boston.