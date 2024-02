Chang signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Chang spent some time with the Rays in 2022 before playing for the Red Sox in 2023. The 28-year-old utility infielder sports a career .204/.265/.359 batting line over parts of five major-league seasons. Tampa Bay has an opening at shortstop, but Chang would appear far down its list of candidates.