Chang announced on his social media that he will leave the Rays organization and enter the Chinese Professional Baseball League of Taiwan 2024 Draft, CPBL STATS reports.

The Fubon Guardians have the first pick in the draft and have evidently already informed Chang they will be selecting him. Chang had been on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Durham with an undisclosed injury, but he's nearly 100 percent and will head overseas soon. The 28-year-old is a career .204/.265/.359 hitter over parts of five major-league seasons.