Chang will be sidelined for a couple weeks with a left oblique injury, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Chang tweaked his oblique during Wednesday's Grapefruit League contest against the Blue Jays. The 28-year-old was inked to a non-roster invitee deal just last week and had seemed to have at least an outside shot at a reserve role, but the injury probably foils those plans.