Mondesi (knee) took batting practice and fielded grounders Monday in Tropicana Field, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Mondesi continues to make progress as he works his way back from the ACL tear he suffered in 2022. The speedy infielder is on the 60-day injured list, so he's not eligible to return to Boston until the end of May at the earliest. Once healthy he could see plenty of time in the infield, and his speed gives him a chance for immediate fantasy relevancy.
